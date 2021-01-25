MOHAWK
SENIORS
*10 — Paige Julian, 5-8, G
*24 — Nadia Lape, 5-5, G
*11 — Hannah McDanel, 5-8, G
*50 — Alexis Shiderly, 5-10, F
*4 — Abby Shoaff, 5-5, G
JUNIOR
*3 — Jordan Radzyminski, 5-10, G
SOPHOMORES
14 — Abby Boehning, 5-5, G
21 — Madyson Cole, 5-6, G
1 — Alexa Kadilak, 5-6, G
FRESHMEN
25 — Erynne Capalbo, 6-1, F
15 — Chloe Fadden, 5-6, G
2 — Kiera Julian, 5-3, G
13 — Natalie Lape, 5-6, G
20 — Deyani Revis, 5-6, G
22 — Savannah Telshaw, 5-6, G
5 — Savannah Yates, 5-6, G
12 — Aricka Young, 5-6, G
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Mike O’Lare
ASSISTANT COACHES: Aliya Gage, Greg Scott, Brian Turk
