LAUREL 49, Mohawk 7
Rushing
Justin Boston 17-62
Sam List 12-53
Bobby Fadden 1-0
Jay Wrona 6- -8
Joey Nail 1-8
Passing
Jay Wrona 5 for 11 - 89 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Blake Logan 0 for 1 no yards
Receiving
Justin Bostin 1-2
Jimmy Guerrieri 1-20
Luke Kuhn 1-19
Trenton Miller 1-2
Bobby Fadden 1-46
Scoring plays
Justin Boston scored on a 1-yard run (Josh Wilkins kick was good)
