To prepare for the opening of the school year, the Mohawk Area School Board has hired personnel including:
•Phillip George as a special education teacher.
•Vincent Cenname Jr., full-time custodian.
•Bus drivers Timothy Mulik and John Isaac.
•Substitute nurse Jessica Beverage.
Also hired on a one-year contract for the 2019-2020 school year were:
•Instructional paraprofessionals: Gena Macri, Lisa Dugan, Angela DeLeone, Katie Daubenspeck, Autumn Reasinger and Madeline Crish.
•Special Education Instructional Paraprofessionals: Cassie Hogue, Cattina Greathouse, Karla Wheeler, Erika Kendall, Noah Lapikas, Autumn Pastore, Jennifer Singer and Kristan Fedrizzi.
•Special education paraprofessional: Brandy Weingartner, Ashley Maglioccia, Cindy DiLullo, Jenna Abraham, Kathy Isaac, and Tina Sowinski,
•Personal Care Assistant/Special Ed Paraprofessional: Denise Ferdarko.
•Virtual Learning Lab Facilitator: Diane Laughner,
•Authorized the administration to fill staff vacancies with board confirmation at the next regular meeting.
•Approved the daily substitute support staff list.
•Approval of the transportation employees for the 2019-2020 school year.
•Approved revisions to the Acceptable Use Policy that students, staff and others using the district's computers and technology must agree to.
•Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Mohawk Area School District and the Mohawk Education Association regarding cyber education. This contract, which expires in 2022, governs teachers working within the district's cyber school program.
•Contracted with Dr. Joann Lamb to review of medical services provided to students based on their I.E.P Individual Education Plan for school-based ACCESS program.
•Approved an agreement with Cray Youth and Family Services for the Project Search Program for special needs students.
•Contracted with Medevac for ambulance services at the varsity, junior varsity, and junior high football games for the 2019-2020 season. Costs are $212 for varsity sports and $158 for junior varsity and junior high sports.
