HERSHEY — It was a silver Saturday for Mohawk’s girls cross country team. For the second year in a row, the Lady Warriors finished as Class 1A runners-up at the PIAA championship meet at Parkview Course. Mohawk, which finished second at the WPIAL championship meet last week, was the west’s top finisher in the state with 160 points. Notre Dame Green Pond won the gold with 117 points. “We are thrilled,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “With how they ran last week, this performance sure healed a lot of wounds. The girls were too nervous last week. They knew what they had to do Saturday and went out and performed well. I didn’t know what to expect coming off last week, but they were focused and relaxed.” Sophomore Natalie Lape was Mohawk’s top finisher. She placed fifth overall in 20:43.8. Penns Valley’s Anna Stitzer won the overall title in 19:32. Sophomores Evelyn McClain (24th, 21:40.4), Aricka Young (39th, 22:20.3) and Lillian McClain (41st, 22:28.5) were next for the Lady Warriors. Freshman Ellie Whippo (51st, 22:39.9), junior Katelyn Stivers (59th, 23:08.6) and Sidney Andrews (112th, 25:14.7) were the other Mohawk runners. The Lady Warriors hoped to challenge for gold, but had to battle Notre Dame Green Pond and Montrose, which finished third with 161 points, which were in the mix as well. Marion Center (165 points) was fourth and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (187) was fifth. “They came in under the radar,” Bredl said. “Those two teams were a surprise, same with Marion Center.” The Lady Warriors return all but Andrews next year. “Hopefully, things improve next year because we had some nagging injuries,” Bredl said. “They have even more to give. Some girls had to deal with injuries all season long, so the team title was really out of reach because we couldn’t perform our best, team-wise. So, I was very pleased to get runner-up.” Wilmington juniors Emma Mason and Ava Shearer, Laurel freshman Alyssa Sherman and Shenango junior Morgan Pisula competed in the race as well. Mason placed 10th in 20:22.7, while Shearer was 63rd in 21:53.7. Last week, Mason won a District 10 title, while Shearer was fourth at the D-10 meet as well. “What a great achievement for Emma. Anytime you can grab a state medal, let alone a top-10 finish, that’s pretty awesome,” Wilmington coach Bradi Rhoades said. “She was really, really far back early on, but she put together an awesome race and kept working on it. She was hammering down and catching people. “Ava had a great race. I think she was frustrated with herself a bit, but I think she improved her time by a minute or minute and a half from the last time she ran the course. Just to improve that much in a year is fantastic. She had a really awesome season,” he continued. “Both girls got caught up in the traffic jam at the first turn and told me they had to stop to make that turn. They responded and kept pushing and kept coming after everyone.” Sherman placed 87th in 22:24.5, while Pisula was 148th in 23:29.5. On the boys side, New Castle junior Lucas Bradley ran in the Class 2A meet. He finished 62nd in 17:43.4. Lewisburg topped Grove City for the team title. Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin won individual gold in 15:46.7. In the Class 1A boys meet, Hughesville won the team title with 97 points. Palisades junior Thomas Smigo won the title in 16:31.1. Six county runners competed as well. Neshannock freshman Brendan Burns (44th, 18:12.0) was the top local finisher. Ellwood City Lincoln sophomore Caden Crizer (107th, 18:43.9) was next. Shenango junior Connor Jeffcoat (123rd, 18:49.1), Mohawk senior Kaleb Lloyd (128th, 18:53.3), Ellwood City senior Joel Brooks (133rd, 18:57.8) and Shenango senior Thomas Presnar (163rd, 19:14.6) were the other area entrants. ncsports@ncnewsonline.com
HERSHEY — It was a silver Saturday for Mohawk’s girls cross country team.
For the second year in a row, the Lady Warriors finished as Class 1A runners-up at the PIAA championship meet at Parkview Course. Mohawk, which finished second at the WPIAL championship meet last week, was the west’s top finisher in the state with 160 points. Notre Dame Green Pond won the gold with 117 points.
“We are thrilled,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “With how they ran last week, this performance sure healed a lot of wounds. The girls were too nervous last week. They knew what they had to do Saturday and went out and performed well. I didn’t know what to expect coming off last week, but they were focused and relaxed.”
Sophomore Natalie Lape was Mohawk’s top finisher. She placed fifth overall in 20:43.8. Penns Valley’s Anna Stitzer won the overall title in 19:32. Sophomores Evelyn McClain (24th, 21:40.4), Aricka Young (39th, 22:20.3) and Lillian McClain (41st, 22:28.5) were next for the Lady Warriors. Freshman Ellie Whippo (51st, 22:39.9), junior Katelyn Stivers (59th, 23:08.6) and Sidney Andrews (112th, 25:14.7) were the other Mohawk runners.
The Lady Warriors hoped to challenge for gold, but had to battle Notre Dame Green Pond and Montrose, which finished third with 161 points, which were in the mix as well. Marion Center (165 points) was fourth and OLSH (187) was fifth.
“They came in under the radar,” Bredl said. “Those two teams were a surprise, same with Marion Center.”
The Lady Warriors return all but Andrews next year.
“Hopefully, things improve next year because we had some nagging injuries,” Bredl said. “They have even more to give. Some girls had to deal with injuries all season long, so the team title was really out of reach because we couldn’t perform our best, team-wise. So, I was very pleased to get runner-up.”
Wilmington juniors Emma Mason and Ava Shearer, Laurel freshman Alyssa Sherman and Shenango junior Morgan Pisula competed in the race as well. Mason placed 10th in 20:22.7, while Shearer was 63rd in 21:53.7. Last week, Mason won a District 10 title, while Shearer was fourth at the D-10 meet as well.
“What a great achievement for Emma. Anytime you can grab a state medal, let alone a top-10 finish, that’s pretty awesome,” Wilmington coach Bradi Rhoades said. “She was really, really far back early on, but she put together an awesome race and kept working on it. She was hammering down and catching people.
“Ava had a great race. I think she was frustrated with herself a bit, but I think she improved her time by a minute or minute and a half from the last time she ran the course. Just to improve that much in a year is fantastic. She had a really awesome season,” he continued. “Both girls got caught up in the traffic jam at the first turn and told me they had to stop to make that turn. They responded and kept pushing and kept coming after everyone.”
Sherman placed 87th in 22:24.5, while Pisula was 148th in 23:29.5.
On the boys side, New Castle junior Lucas Bradley ran in the Class 2A meet. He finished 62nd in 17:43.4. Lewisburg topped Grove City for the team title. Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin won individual gold in 15:46.7.
In the Class 1A boys meet, Hughesville won the team title with 97 points. Palisades junior Thomas Smigo won the title in 16:31.1. Six county runners competed as well. Neshannock freshman Brendan Burns (44th, 18:12.0) was the top local finisher. Ellwood City Lincoln sophomore Caden Crizer (107th, 18:43.9) was next. Shenango junior Connor Jeffcoat (123rd, 18:49.1), Mohawk senior Kaleb Lloyd (128th, 18:53.3), Ellwood City senior Joel Brooks (133rd, 18:57.8) and Shenango senior Thomas Presnar (163rd, 19:14.6) were the other area entrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.