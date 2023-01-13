The City Rescue Mission’s “Brighten Up Our Cup” coffee, condiment and supply drive runs throughout January.
During the month, the mission’s goal is to collect enough coffee, condiments and supplies, such as creamers, flavorings, sugar, sweeteners, cups and stirrers, to last the entire year. All year long, the mission serves coffee around the clock to its guests, especially during the cold winter months.
Donations are being accepted at the City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Ave., New Castle, PA 16101. Donors can also visit a local Dunkin’ Donuts and receive a flyer with a QR code for an Amazon shopping list. By scanning the code, donors can purchase items from the list and have them shipped directly to the mission.
For more information, call (724) 652-4321 or visit CityRescueMission.org.
