Starting a decade ago in a local grocery store’s meat department, an accountant, art educator, grocery manager and real estate agent were laying the groundwork for a remarkable journey.
Steve Hogue, the accountant with a sharp mind for figures, once managed the meat department in the group’s early days together. He took a detour into the world of accounting, honing skills that would later prove invaluable in managing a thriving business. Bobby Sheldone, the art educator, brings a creative flair to the team and his background in art education was a surprising but vital asset, bringing an imaginative touch to the presentation of products and the design of the shop.
James Julian, the experienced grocery manager, succeeded Hogue at their old store before advancing his career at another location. His years of management and deep knowledge of meat products are essential to the daily operations of the butcher shop. Finally, there’s Jamil Booker, the Realtor. His years selling real estate have equipped him with fantastic people skills and a knack for marketing. But it’s his passion for spices that truly sets him apart. Booker has a unique talent for creating tantalizing blends of seasonings that elevate any cut of meat. His secret recipes have become a highlight of the shop, giving customers a taste experience they won’t find anywhere else.
Although not an owner, Jake Farah embodies the spirit of the shop. Just like the rest, he got his start at the same grocery store and honed his skills. He possesses an infectious charisma and an energy that lights up the shop every day. His heartfelt care for customers, his unflinching loyalty, and his boundless enthusiasm have become cornerstones of The Meat Guyz, helping create an environment where everyone feels welcome and appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.