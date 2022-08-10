The Means Road Bridge in Wilmington Township was reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon after being closed for two weeks for replacement.
The Wilmington Township-owned span was closed in January because of extreme deterioration. The township had contracted with North Beaver Contracting LLC of New Castle for the work at a total cost of $107,349.
