Two Lawrence County track competitors from different schools will be playing on the same team after graduation.
Lindsey Martineau, a Wilmington senior, will go on to Robert Morris University (RMU) to compete in hurdles and other events. Jordan Radzyminski, a Mohawk senior, will join Martineau on the hurdles team.
“I believe that her coach was going to take a look at her in the hurdles but he was leaning towards the multi-events,” Mohawk coach Cameron Schirmer said of Radzyminski. “She started off as a 400 runner which is truly what she started off as. We switched her because she’s our number one hurdler.
“She’s a sprinter for us; she actually high jumps for us too. She does a lot of events for us and that’s what led to RMU thinking she could do the multi-events.”
Radzyminski placed fourth in the WPIAL in the 300-meter hurdles last season with a time of 47.75 seconds.
“I wasn’t a hurdler my freshman year and my sophomore year got cancelled,” Radzyminski said. “My junior year is when I really started to pickup hurdling but after that it just kind of clicked. I love both of my coaches, coach Browning and coach Schirmer, they really taught me a lot about track and hurdles.”
Radzyminski initially had RMU on her radar because of their nursing program that she has a desire to major in.
“I was already looking at RMU without the track benefits, then the track coach reached out to me and I was like, ‘Why not, I like track too,’” Radzyminski said. “I’m tall and lengthy and I can get over the hurdles better.”
“She talked about the process. She had a lot of offers from Division II schools, Cal U and a couple other schools...Edinboro. I believe she was at Edinboro and RMU was near the later end of the calls there. She wants to go through a medical program and through the two she liked RMU. We sat down and talked about it and she’s a really good friend and teammate of Hannah McDanel. We kind of said they were very close on our team so it’s cool that she gets to reunite with her. The first thing Jordan said though is she wants to get her education as a number one priority.”
McDanel played basketball and track for Mohawk before graduation alongside Radzyminski. Radzyminski commented that she and McDanel were close friends in Mohawk and is excited to go down to RMU and reunite.
Radzyminski was on the 4x100 relay team who won gold in the WPIALs with a time of 50.88 That relay team would go on to get sixth place at the state track meet.
“I would just say my newness to it since I didn’t pick it up until my junior year,” Radzyminski said of her weaknesses on the track. “I guess this is really just my second year of majoring in hurdles.”
“She’s obviously one of the leaders on the team and she’s been to states for hurdles so she brings a veteran experience back to the track,” Schirmer said. “She always has a good attitude. She’s has like a 4.2 GPA she really does well in the classroom too which is something we like to see. It could be better now.”
Radzyminski won’t be the only fresh face for RMU’s hurdle team. She joins Martineau who will be competing in the same events.
“It’s cool to have someone from around here that I kind of know going down there with me and competing and now being my teammate.” Radzyminski said on joining the same team with Martineau.
“I’m really excited about it. We don’t have a lot of hurdlers from Wilmington so it’s great to work around other hurdlers,” Martineau said. “I’m really excited to run with her and learn the process together.”
Last season, Martineau captured gold four times at the District 10 track and field championship meet in Slippery Rock. She competed in the 100 (15.19) and 300 (47.11) hurdles for individual medals and helped claim the 400 (51.01) and 1600 (4:03.38) relay gold.
“She’ll be running the hurdles and then maybe she’ll probably do the multi-events. But she’ll start out doing the hurdles,” Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said of Martineau. “She does the 100 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles, the 4x1, she’s a sprinter and runs the 100 and 200. She was on our relay team that won the state championship.”
At the PIAA Class 2A championship meet at Shippensburg University, Martineau took fifth in the 100 meter hurdles (15.19) and second in the 300 meter hurdles (45.76).
“I think the work ethic that our coaches instilled with us at this point will help us. I think it will be super helpful and transfer over,” Martineau said. “I think I’m a versatile athlete, that’s something that was super helpful coming from a small school. I feel like I have some versatility to the mid distances to the sprints and the hurdles.”
Martinaeu said she is going to RMU for an undergraduate degree in either health science or biology and then eventually go on as a physical therapist and obtain a doctorate.
“I was super excited about it. The coaches were great they have really nice facilities,” Martinaeu said of RMU. “The location was great and getting to talk to some of the girls a little bit. It seemed like the right environment.”
“She is a very focused athlete and extremely hard worker. She has talent so when you put those three together you have a pretty nice athlete,” McFarland said. “She’s a leader by example and by word. She’s been a real asset to the program ever since her freshman year. She was one of our captains last year and this year.
“The hurdle coach Pat Anderson done an outstanding job working with her. He’s done a terrific job with her. He’s put in a lot of hours in the winter and the summer with her and it’s paid off.”
