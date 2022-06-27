A South Side man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of choking a woman and assaulting police as they tried to arrest him.
The New Castle police were called to the home of Jaylon Lane, 23, in the 500 block of Pearson Street around 11:50 a.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.
A woman reported she and Lane were in an argument and he put her hand on her neck and pushed her into a wall. Then he choked her with both of her hands, squeezing her neck. She said she tried to get away and he pushed her onto a bed and got on top of her, still choking her.
She told police she couldn't breathe, and she was pleading with him to let her go, according to a criminal complaint.
She said he eventually let her go and she ran out of the house and called 911.
The police went to his house and ordered him to the front door. He was upstairs and as he descended, he was holding an infant that he handed over to the officers, the report said.
As the police tried to arrest Lane, he pulled away and pushed and shoved the officers. As they overtook him, he punched one of the officers, the report said. The officers wrestled him to the ground and he continued to struggle with them until they were able to handcuff him.
Upon searching him, they found a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun in his pocket. One bullet was in the chamber and 11 were in the magazine, the complaint states.
Lane is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of strangulation, simple assault and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
