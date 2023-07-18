A 22-year-old New Castle man is in custody after fleeing police and wrecking his car by driving over an embankment.
Officers arrested Ward Wise after responding to a call Monday about gunfire and a disturbance in the area of Electric and Hamilton streets on the city’s South Side.
The police were told a white Ford SUV had been involved in the disturbance, according to a police report.
Officers arrived and spotted the SUV leaving the area, passing vehicles and failing to stop for stop signs. They tried to pull over the vehicle but it fled through numerous streets in the south and west sides of the city.
The driver drove through a yard on Phillips Street and over an embankment and three occupants were in the vehicle, police said, and Wise was the driver. He was wanted on state parole warrants.
He is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing and eluding police, driving while his license is suspended or revoked, a stop sign violation, unauthorized transfer or use of registration, registration and certificate of title required and reckless driving.
He taken to Lawrence County jail.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty of adjudicated by a court.
