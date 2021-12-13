A West Side man was taken to a Youngstown hospital with suspected serious injuries after his vehicle overturned Sunday on West State Street in the city.
New Castle police reported that Justin N. Moffatt, 25, of Conkle Avenue was driving west around 4:20 a.m., when, after passing Harbor Street, he was unable to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control.
His Honda Civic skidded and flipped onto its roof on the north side of the road, according to a police report. Moffatt was ejected from the car.
He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, where his condition was unknown on Monday.
His vehicle was towed.
Police said Moffatt is to be cited for careless driving.
The road was closed until the scene was cleared, according to the report.
