Ludovici Dance Academy will present its 31st annual spring dance gala at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The show features this year’s ballet, “Ludo Enchanted,” the competition company and repertoire, and all Ludovici Dance students.
“Ludo Enchanted” is based on the “Enchanted” movie and features music from the soundtrack as well as the ballet “Giselle.”
Leads are: Addison Schmid (Giselle), Tori Shaner (Queen Narissa), Wolfgang Nicholson (Prince Edward), Robert Phillip (Brayden Kissman), Pip the chipmunk (Christina Columbus), Nancy the girlfriend (Ava Liburdi), Natasha the side-kick (Kaylee Shaner) and Morgan the daughter (Kali Currie).
The repertoire and company is featured as the corps of the ballet (Central Park dancers, New Yorkers, ballroom and maids). They are: Mara Medure, Gia Prossen, Alex Clark, Mckenzie Tokar, Abby Klonowski, Julianna Valenti, Lia Albertini, Sydney Kessler, Kendall Bruce, Addie Changoway, Ava Cutchall, Remi Hartle, Maci Flies, Ella Garczewski, Aria Pagley, Nora Wolicki, Madison Morris and Marcia Goodge.
Brides: Mara Medure, Gia Prossen, Alex Clark and Mckenzie Tokar.
Grooms: Jonathan Santangelo, Mitchell Tokar, Ty Lyles and Xavior Mastropietro.
Shop clerks: Nora Woliki, Madison Morris, Ella Garczewski, Aria Pagley and Maci Fleis.
Socialite shoppers: Lily Birtalan, Jaliyah Watkins, Gianna Silvers, Kennedy Lynch, Briella Spor and Emma Guido.
Little Italy dancers (junior ballet):
Doves: Lily Birtalan, Gianna Silvers, Kennedy Lynch, Briella Spor, Jaliyah Watkins and Emma Guido.
City animals (ballet technique):
Rat queen: Eloise Hall.
Rats: Alexandra Rickard, Stella Stefanis, Madison Sinibaldi, Alivia Severn and Elliana Benincase.
Pigeons: Emma Hardester, Kimberli Monsman, Ainsley Pollum, Madison Cousins and Kalylee Garczewski.
Fairytale animals (ballet basics):
Bunnies: Izzy Flood, Bella Colich and Chloe Kassie.
Deer: Isabelle McNicholas and Addie McCormick.
Mice: Reese DeFrank and Cadence Delpero.
Squirrels: Juliet Bachmann and Everlly Rose.
Birds: Alivia Rhodes and Harper Gwin.
Frogs: Regan Marshall and Amara Booth
Following the ballet, the dance gala features the 2023 competition dances, the mini dance department and the first-grade and up recreational dancers.
The tap department had a clean sweep this past year throughout Pittsburgh and Cleveland, winning top overalls and remaining undefeated throughout the season. Featured choreographer for those numbers is Tori Shaner, a Ludovici repertoire dancer who is a current junior at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School.
The gala features tap, jazz, hip hop, acrobatics, lyrical, contemporary and modern dance. Dance choreography is by the staff: Kelli Grady, Tracy Shaner, Christina Karmecy, Tori Shaner and Emily Eckert.
Also a special opening gala jazz number and hip hop number features highlights from workshops attended the past year.
Tickets may be purchased at the door.
The studio’s summer dance programs include three mini and kids camps (beach party, Barbie bash and super dance Mario) and the summer arts series (total technique, commercial, modern, ballet boot camp, convention and total training) for those in second grade and older. The camps are open to transfer and new students. For summer dance information, visit www.ludovicidance.com.
