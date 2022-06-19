Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 19, 2022 @ 11:40 pm
Emil Long Jr. posted a hole-in-one at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Hubbard, Ohio.
Long Jr. recorded the ace with a pitching wedge on the 112-yard par-three hole No. 3.
Frank DeLuca Jr. and Jack Basto witnessed the shot.
