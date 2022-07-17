A quartet of locals recorded an ace at area golf courses:
Alexander Pherson scored a hole-in-one at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Pherson posted the ace on the 171-yard No. 7 hole with an eight iron from the white tees.
Joseph Caldararo and Dylan Wickline witnessed the shot.
•Ken Lucas posted hole-in-one at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Lucas notched the ace on the 140-yard par-3 No. 13 hole with a seven iron.
Gary Kwolek, Bob Fadden, Tom Burns witnessed the shot.
•Fred McKenna tallied the first ace of his career at Castle Hills Golf Course.
McKenna got the hole-in-one on the 130-yard par-3 No. 11 hole with a nine iron.
Butch Lowry, Dave Kucharski, Gary Commesso witnessed the shot.
•Al Yakelis staked a hole-in-one at Castle Hills Golf Course.
The 72-year old posted his first ever ace on the 130-yard par-3 No. 11 hole with a pitching wedge.
No witnesses were recorded by the course.
