A pair of locals carded an ace during their round recently at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
•Mike Mangino recorded a hole-in-one on the 129-yard par-3 hole No. 2 with a nine iron.
Mike Liverani and Anthony Cugini witnessed the shot.
•Joe Cowart posted a hole-in-one on the 129-yard par-3 hole No. 2 with a nine iron.
Adam Brigham witnessed the shot.
