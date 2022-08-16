A pair of local golfers made their mark on area golf courses without needing a putter.
•Aaron Benincase recorded his first career hole-in-one at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Benincase posted the ace on the 129-yard par-three No. 2 hole with a 9 iron.
Nick Dombeck and Brent McCormick witnessed the shot.
•David Steele posted his first career hole-in-one at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Steele buried the ace on the 148-yard par-three No. 11 hole with a 9 iron.
Rebekah Steele and Dennis Maclay witnessed the shot.
