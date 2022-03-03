Carrie Gierlach posted a 608 series in the Sugar-N-Spice bowling league.
Gierlach scored games of 192, 202 and the league’s top effort of 214. She holds the high average of 186.
Captain & Red Cats paces the team standings at 44-19.
•Pat Tanner tallied a 769 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed bowling league.
Tanner notched the men’s high game of 299. He owns the high average as well with a 197.
Ryanne Tyler rolled the women’s high game of 218. Sissy Book bowled the high series with a 521.
Tyler boasts the high average of 201.
Toss Dat Salad leads the team standings at 12-2.
