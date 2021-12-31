Ryanne Tyler scored a 629 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed bowling league.
Tyler rolled the high game of 236. She also holds the top average with a 204.
William Croach bowled the high game on the men’s side with a 233.
Matt Hudson posted the top series with a 657. Pat Tanner holds the high average with a 195.
Toss Dat Salad and Untouchables share first place in the team standings with 7-0 records.
•Ryanne Tyler notched a 611 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed bowling league.
Tyler tallied the high women’s game as well with a 221.
Keith Lewis registered the men’s high game with a score of 245..
Tom Ford recorded the high series with a 634.
The Riverboat Gamblers won the second quarter with a mark of 35-14.
