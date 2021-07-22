It was a case of deja vu for five Lawrence County girls softball players who took home the eastern national championship once again as part of the Ohio Outlaws 12U team in Ocean City, Maryland. The girls claimed the 10U title in 2019. From left are Giada Cappabianco, left fielder from Neshannock, Olivia Williams, second baseman from Union, Olivia Benedict first baseman from Union, Gianna Paglia, pitcher from Neshannock and Avery Harlan, center fielder from New Wilmington. The team is made up of 12 girls from the region, some traveling as far as three hours. It is based out of Edinburg and coached by Ron Williams. The Outlaws were unbeaten this year with 70 teams in the tournament with a 5-4 win over the Empire State Huskies from New York.
Local softball team wins eastern national championship
