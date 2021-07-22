Local softball team wins eastern national championship

It was a case of deja vu for five Lawrence County girls softball players who took home the eastern national championship once again as part of the Ohio Outlaws 12U team in Ocean City, Maryland. The girls claimed the 10U title in 2019. From left are Giada Cappabianco, left fielder from Neshannock, Olivia Williams, second baseman from Union, Olivia Benedict first baseman from Union, Gianna Paglia, pitcher from Neshannock and Avery Harlan, center fielder from New Wilmington. The team is made up of 12 girls from the region, some traveling as far as three hours. It is based out of Edinburg and coached by Ron Williams. The Outlaws were unbeaten this year with 70 teams in the tournament with a 5-4 win over the Empire State Huskies from New York.  

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.