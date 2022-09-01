Several local agencies and government offices have announced closings on Sept. 5 for the Labor Day holiday.
They are:
•The ACTS office will be closed. The ACTS vans will not be running that day.
•The Lawrence County Government Center and courts will be closed.
•Driver license and photo centers will be closed Sept. 3-5. Customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.