NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
MEN'S 4-ON-4 RESULTS
SUMMER LEAGUE 'CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(1seed) Team Eggleston (12-0) 94
(3seed) Drip Shot (10-3) 79
Eggleston: Sheldon Cox 23, Marquel Hooker 23, Isaiah Boice 23, Corey Eggleston 15, Georgie Eggleston 10
Drip Shot: Gino DeMonaco 30 (7 3's), Paul Jones 19, K'Von Huddleston 10, Marshane McElroy 10, T'Vonn Parchman 10
(Other Team Eggleston Players): Marcus Hooker, Geno Stone, Bobby Salem, Nick Sager, Garrett Farah
(Other Drip Shot Players): Greg Respress, De'Von Stevenson, DaMar Ware, Jordan Gardner
3-POINT LEADERS (TOP 15)
(1) Sheldon Cox 77, (2) Chris Blue 70, Marquale May 70, (3) Ryan Smith 58, (4) Kevin Zona 55, (5) Scott Siddall 48, Christian Kauffman 48, (6) Deven Sudziak 45, (7) Joe Cox 40, Gio Saadey 40, Geno Stone 40, (8) Corey Eggleston 38, (9) Tylon Cousin 32, Jesse Samsa 32, (10) Terrell McCarter 26, Cornell Charles 26, (11) Marcus Williams 24, Joe Giannetti 24, Dominique Grannison 24, Rick Brown 24, Ty Steals 24, (12) K'Von Huddleston 23, Justin Pegnato 23, Kelcey Lowry 23, Kyrell Harris 23, Gino DeMonaco 23, (13) Marshane McElroy 22, Kenny Rice 22, (14) Adam Catauro 20, Ameir Akins 20, Johnny Michaels 20, Paul Maas 20, (15) Mike Eggleston 16, Greg Respress 16, Antonio Rudolph 16, Marquel Hooker 16
SCORING LEADERS (TOP 20) (6 Game Minimum)
(1) Scott Siddall 37.0, (2) Sheldon Cox 36.5, (3) Johnny Michaels 33.3, (4) Brandon Keck 32.3, Ty Steals 32.3, (5) Jake Harvey 31.7, (6) Cornell Charles 31.0, Antonio Rudolph 31.0, (7) Chris Blue 30.8, (8) Ryan Smith 30.3, Marcus Hooker 30.3, (9) Kevin Zona 29.6, Anthony Catauro 29.6, (10) Kelcey Lowry 27.0, (11) Leonard Eggleston 26.4, Marquale May 26.4, (12) Marcus Williams 26.0, (13) Joe Cox 24.6, Kyrell Harris 24.6, (14) Gio Saadey 24.3, (15) Jesse Samsa 23.0, Dominique Grannison 23.0, Deven Sudziak 23.0, (16) Terrell McCarter 22.2, (17) Christian Kauffman 22.0, (18) K'Von Huddleston 21.0, Mark Rudesill 21.0, Marlon McCoy 21.0, (19) Damien Grannison 20.2, Marquel Hooker 20.2, (20) Marshane McElroy 20.0
