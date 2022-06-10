NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
4-ON-4 RESULTS
Struthers Ohio 89,
Zona Sports 88
Struthers Ohio: Brian Garrett 36, Joe Colon 28 (5 3's), Doug Butch 19
Zona Sports: Kevin Zona 40 (8 3's), Jake Harvey 37
Team Eggleston 120,
Team Cornell 103
Team Eggleston: Sheldon Cox 47 (9 3's), Marcus Hooker 31, Corey Eggleston 21 (5 3's), Garrett Farah 14
Team Cornell: Cornell Charles 35, Ryan Smith 32 (8 3's), Scott Siddall 25 (5 3's)
Drip Shot 70,
Team Slade 54
Drip Shot: Paul Jones 21, Marshane McElroy 17, De'Von Stevenson 15
Team Slade: Marquale May 25, Kelcey Lowry 18
Team J. Cole 78,
Team Maas 71
Team J. Cole: Mark Jackson 28, Jesse Samsa 26, Rick Brown 16
Team Maas: Christian Kauffman 29 (5 3's), Ameir Akins 29
Farrell 123,
Team Maas 86
Farrell: Chris Blue 32 (8 3's), Marcus Williams 32 (6 3's), Trey Cousin 26, Tylon Cousin 20
Team Maas: Christian Kauffman 45 (9 3's), Paul Maas 20, Ameir Akins 18
Drip Shot 92,
Farrell 81
Drip Shot: K'Von Huddleston 28, Marshane McElroy 24, T'Vonn Parchman 21, Paul Jones 19
Farrell: Chris Blue 29, Marcus Williams 27 (5 3's), Tylon Cousin 19 (5 3's)
Team Steals 64,
West Middlesex 61
Team Steals: Dominique Grannison 22, Dion Eilam 21 (5 3's), Damien Grannison 14
West Middlesex: Shannon Slovesko 16, Zach Long 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.