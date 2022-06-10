NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

4-ON-4 RESULTS

Struthers Ohio 89,

Zona Sports 88

Struthers Ohio: Brian Garrett 36, Joe Colon 28 (5 3's), Doug Butch 19

Zona Sports: Kevin Zona 40 (8 3's), Jake Harvey 37

Team Eggleston 120,

Team Cornell 103

Team Eggleston: Sheldon Cox 47 (9 3's), Marcus Hooker 31, Corey Eggleston 21 (5 3's), Garrett Farah 14

Team Cornell: Cornell Charles 35, Ryan Smith 32 (8 3's), Scott Siddall 25 (5 3's)

Drip Shot 70,

Team Slade 54

Drip Shot: Paul Jones 21, Marshane McElroy 17, De'Von Stevenson 15

Team Slade: Marquale May 25, Kelcey Lowry 18

Team J. Cole 78,

Team Maas 71

Team J. Cole: Mark Jackson 28, Jesse Samsa 26, Rick Brown 16

Team Maas: Christian Kauffman 29 (5 3's), Ameir Akins 29

Farrell 123,

Team Maas 86

Farrell: Chris Blue 32 (8 3's), Marcus Williams 32 (6 3's), Trey Cousin 26, Tylon Cousin 20

Team Maas: Christian Kauffman 45 (9 3's), Paul Maas 20, Ameir Akins 18

Drip Shot 92,

Farrell 81

Drip Shot: K'Von Huddleston 28, Marshane McElroy 24, T'Vonn Parchman 21, Paul Jones 19

Farrell: Chris Blue 29, Marcus Williams 27 (5 3's), Tylon Cousin 19 (5 3's)

Team Steals 64,

West Middlesex 61

Team Steals: Dominique Grannison 22, Dion Eilam 21 (5 3's), Damien Grannison 14

West Middlesex: Shannon Slovesko 16, Zach Long 14

