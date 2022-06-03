Mr. Pizza/Kwiat Insurance
Course: Castle Hills. Low gross: Doug Bleggi 34, Scott Russell 38.
Bedford Trails Seniors
Low gross: Ron Yardas 37, Chuck Jackson 39, Rich Arnold 39. Low net: Bill Miller 30, Bill Sandars 30, Chuck Jackson 32.
Stonecrest
Front nine. Low gross: Ron Aniceti 37, Ted Wehman 37, Ed Dambach 40, George Blumer 40, Mike Filauri 40, Ron Gilchrist 40, Dick Verone 41. Low net: Dick Verone 29, Ted Wehman 30, Mike Filauri 31, Ron Aniceti 32, George Blumer 33, Dick Winchell 33, John Shannon 33, Ron Gilchrist 34, Roger Baney 34, Pete Zona 34, Ed Dambach 35, Tony Carrozza 35, Dennis Zona 35. Flight leaders: Flight 1 — Ron Aniceti 9 points, Ron Gilchrist 9 points. Flight 2 — Dick Verone 11 points. Flight 3 — Larry Jena 10 points. Flight 4 — Dennis Briggs 7 points.
