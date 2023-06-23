Mr. Pizza / Kwiat Ins.
Course: Castle Hills. Low gross: Pete Calabrese 39, Jake Owoc 37, Scott Russell 38, Scott Campbell 38, Joe Wardmam 39.
Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 6:04 pm
