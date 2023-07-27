Tri-Medical
Course: Castle hills, back nine. Low gross: Henry Magusiak 34, Jim Dafler 37, Justin Hoffman 38, Curtis Graham 38, Bubba Antonelli 38, Chris Karsnak 39, Luke Eidenmuller 40, Ted Montgomery 40, Glenn Karsnak 40.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&
