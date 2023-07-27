Tri-Medical

Course: Castle hills, back nine. Low gross: Henry Magusiak 34, Jim Dafler 37, Justin Hoffman 38, Curtis Graham 38, Bubba Antonelli 38, Chris Karsnak 39, Luke Eidenmuller 40, Ted Montgomery 40, Glenn Karsnak 40.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.