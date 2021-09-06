Mr. Pizza/Kwiat Insurance

Course: Castle Hills. Low gross: Scott Russell 33, Steve Richman 35.

Bedford Trails Seniors

Low gross: Chuck Jackson 38, Richard Macaluso 38, Steve Bovo 39. Low net: Tom Mansell 26, Chris Lewis 29, Dave Piper 29.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.