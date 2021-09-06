Mr. Pizza/Kwiat Insurance
Course: Castle Hills. Low gross: Scott Russell 33, Steve Richman 35.
Bedford Trails Seniors
Low gross: Chuck Jackson 38, Richard Macaluso 38, Steve Bovo 39. Low net: Tom Mansell 26, Chris Lewis 29, Dave Piper 29.
