Mr. Pizza/Kwiat Insurance
Course: Castle Hills. Low gross: Steve Richman 33, Brian Newton 37, Paul Russo 37, Blase Cindric 38, Joe Wardman 39.
Stonecrest
Back nine. Low gross: None. Low net: Dennis Briggs 34, Frank Carrozza 35, George Blumer 36, Tony Carrozza 36, Joe Mancini 36, Tim Sberna 36, Frank McElwain 36, Russ Forsythe 36. Flight Leaders: Flight 1 — Ron Gilchrist 2 points; Flight 2 — Dick Verone 5 points. Flight 3 — Larry Jena 3 points. Flight 4 — Rich Courson 6 points. NOTE: Those golfers who have not paid their dues, if it's not paid by next Tuesday, your scores will not count.
West Side
Course: Castle Hills, front nine. Low gross: Ed Caggiano 34, Scott Russell 37. Low net: Zack Wilson 32, Ed Galanski 33, Rich McConnell 33.
