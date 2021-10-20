Afternoon Seniors Mixed
Men’s game: Gary Shelar 232. Series: Emil Long 553. Average: George Popovitch 178. Women’s game: Anna Long 205. Series: Jo Bovo 540. Average: Barb Audia 167. Leader: GMC.
Challenges
Men’s game: Ray Cebula 256. Series: Cebula 606. Average: Cebula 180. Women’s game: Pat Stubbs 192. Series: Stubbs 544. Average: Stubbs 165. Leader: Broncos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.