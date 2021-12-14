Pat Tanner and Ryanne Tyler both surpassed the 700-series plateau in the Polish Falcons Mixed bowling league.
Tanner paced the men with a 709 series. He rolled games of 225, 228 and the league’s top effort of 256.
Tanner also holds the high average with a 199.
Tyler bowled a 741 series to pace the women. She posted games of 226, 247 and the league’s high game of 268.
Tyler owns the top average with a 205.
Family Affair leads the team standings with a 26-9 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.