Ryanne Tyler bowled a 654 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler scored the league-high effort of 279. She owns the high average as well with a 202.
Pat Tanner recorded the men’s high game with a 279. Tanner registered the high series as well with a 644.
Tanner owns the high average with a 197.
Pinguins leads team standings with a 12-2 record.
