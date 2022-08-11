NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
MEN’S 4-ON-4 RESULTS
16 Team Single
Elimination
PLAYOFF BRACKET
(1st Round & Elite-8 Playoff Games)
(5seed)Team Slade 90
(12seed)Struthers 62
Slade: Kelcey Lowry 31, Kei’arie Stewart 19, Kenny Rice 18
Struthers: Nick Million 20, Johnny Michaels 17, Carter Murphy 11
(4seed)Team Christian 107
(13seed)Zona Sports 72
Christian: Terrell McCarter 29, Christian Kauffman 24 (6 3’s), Leonard Eggleston 23, Justin Eggleston 16, Mike Eggleston 13
Zona: Kevin Zona 20, Jake Harvey 17, Justin Pegnato 17, Steve Wellman 11
(3seed)Drip Shot 94
(14seed)Young Bulls 71
Drip: Gino DeMonaco 41 (5 3’s), K’Von Huddleston 33, Marshane McElroy 12
Bulls: Ralphie Blundo 21 (6 3’s), Kyrell Harris 21, Ameir Akins 21
(7seed)Mahoning Valley 69 (OT)
(10seed)330 65 (OT)
MV: Joe Cox 36 (5 3’s), Brian Garrett 25
330: Anthony Catauro 26, Gio Saadey 13, Adam Catauro 13, Angelo Garono 13
(9)Farrell 95
(8)Mohawk 90
Farrell: Chris Blue 30, Marcus Williams 23, Tylon Cousin 16, Royce Satchell 15, Trey Cousin 11
Mohawk: Deven Sudziak 41 (11 3’s), Mason Hopper 32 (6 3’s), Freddie Christy 11
(6seed)Team Steals 74
(11seed)Team J. Cole 61
Steals: Dominique Grannison 34, Brandon Johnson 22, Damien Grannison 18
Cole: Jesse Samsa 26 (5 3’s), Justin Cole 17, Rick Brown 12
(5seed)Team Slade 88
(4seed)Team Christian 73
Slade: Antonio Rudolph 33, Kelcey Lowry 25, Marquale May 20 (6 3’s)
Christian: Leonard Eggleston 18, Terrell McCarter 18, Justin Eggleston 16, Sean Scott 13
(2seed)Team Cornell 112
(7seed)Mahoning Valley 95
Cornell: Cornell Charles 40, Scott Siddall 35 (5 3’s), Joe Giannetti 20 (6 3’s), Darwin Mike Thomas 17
MV: Joe Cox 33, Brian Garrett 29, James Loto 17, Matt Christy 12
(1seed)Team Eggleston 98
(9seed)Farrell 68
Eggleston: Marcus Hooker 40, Marquel Hooker 31, Sheldon Cox 22
Farrell: Marcus Williams 18, Chris Blue 16, Trey Cousin 12
