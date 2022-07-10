NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

4-ON-4 RESULTS

Team Eggleston 166,

330 113

Eggleston: Sheldon Cox 56 (10 3's), Geno Stone 55 (15 3's), Georgie Eggleston 29, Marcus Hooker 21

330: Gio Saadey 38 (10 3's), Anthony Catauro 38, Adam Catauro 20, Tyrone Peakes 17

Team Cornell 98,

Team Slade 81

Cornell: Scott Siddall 28, Cornell Charles 25, Darwin Mike Thomas 14, Joe Giannetti 14, Ryan Smith 12

Slade: Antonio Rudolph 27, Kelcey Lowry 25, Marquale May 14, Kenny Rice 10

Team Steals 130,

Team Maas 75

Steals: Ty Steals 52 (10 3's), Damien Grannison 35, Marlon McCoy 26, Dominique Grannison 17

Maas: Ameir Akins 41 (10 3's), Terrell McCarter 19

Drip Shot 106,

Team J. Cole 62

Drip Shot: Marshane McElroy 31, T'Vonn Parchman 27, K'Von Huddleston 27, Greg Respress 21 (5 3's)

Cole: Rick Brown 16, Melvin Tyler 15, Jesse Samsa 14, Lonnie Curry 13

Team Christian 128,

Struthers Ohio 87

Christian: Christian Kauffman 44 (10 3's), Leonard Eggleston 42, Terrell McCarter 30, Mike Eggleston 12

Struthers: Freddie Christy 31, Mason Hopper 24, Doug Butch 17, Joe Colon 15

Mahoning Valley 75,

Zona Sports 60

Mahoning Valley: Brandon Keck 36, Joe Cox 12, Nason Claypool 11, Brian Garrett 10

Zona Sports: Kevin Zona 20, Jake Harvey 16, Justin Pegnato 15

Farrell 100,

Mohawk 92

Farrell: Marcus Williams 34, Chris Blue 26, Tylon Cousin 16, Trey Cousin 11, Royce Satchell 10

Mohawk: Deven Sudziak 33 (7 3's), Mason Hopper 26, Freddie Christy 18, Mark Rudesill 12

