NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
4-ON-4 RESULTS
Team Eggleston 166,
330 113
Eggleston: Sheldon Cox 56 (10 3's), Geno Stone 55 (15 3's), Georgie Eggleston 29, Marcus Hooker 21
330: Gio Saadey 38 (10 3's), Anthony Catauro 38, Adam Catauro 20, Tyrone Peakes 17
Team Cornell 98,
Team Slade 81
Cornell: Scott Siddall 28, Cornell Charles 25, Darwin Mike Thomas 14, Joe Giannetti 14, Ryan Smith 12
Slade: Antonio Rudolph 27, Kelcey Lowry 25, Marquale May 14, Kenny Rice 10
Team Steals 130,
Team Maas 75
Steals: Ty Steals 52 (10 3's), Damien Grannison 35, Marlon McCoy 26, Dominique Grannison 17
Maas: Ameir Akins 41 (10 3's), Terrell McCarter 19
Drip Shot 106,
Team J. Cole 62
Drip Shot: Marshane McElroy 31, T'Vonn Parchman 27, K'Von Huddleston 27, Greg Respress 21 (5 3's)
Cole: Rick Brown 16, Melvin Tyler 15, Jesse Samsa 14, Lonnie Curry 13
Team Christian 128,
Struthers Ohio 87
Christian: Christian Kauffman 44 (10 3's), Leonard Eggleston 42, Terrell McCarter 30, Mike Eggleston 12
Struthers: Freddie Christy 31, Mason Hopper 24, Doug Butch 17, Joe Colon 15
Mahoning Valley 75,
Zona Sports 60
Mahoning Valley: Brandon Keck 36, Joe Cox 12, Nason Claypool 11, Brian Garrett 10
Zona Sports: Kevin Zona 20, Jake Harvey 16, Justin Pegnato 15
Farrell 100,
Mohawk 92
Farrell: Marcus Williams 34, Chris Blue 26, Tylon Cousin 16, Trey Cousin 11, Royce Satchell 10
Mohawk: Deven Sudziak 33 (7 3's), Mason Hopper 26, Freddie Christy 18, Mark Rudesill 12
