NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

MEN’S 4-ON-4 RESULTS

Team Eggleston 127

Team Christian 95

Eggleston: Drew Cox 38 (5 3’s), Sheldon Cox 37 (9 3’s), Isaiah Boice 24, Corey Eggleston 23 (5 3’s)

Christian: Leonard Eggleston 36, Terrell McCarter 22, Mike Eggleston 13, Justin Eggleston 10

Young Bulls 104

Zona Sports 99

Bulls: Ameir Akins 30 (5 3’s), Kyrell Harris 25, Kai Cox 20, Nate McKnight 20

Zona: Jake Harvey 56, Kevin Zona 20 (5 3’s), Justin Pegnato 10, Tom Barker 10

Team Slade 112

Team J. Cole 85

Slade: Antonio Rudolph 41, Marquale May 29 (7 3’s), Kenny Rice 18, Kelcey Lowry 18

Cole: Terrell McCarter 31, Jesse Samsa 22, Melvin Tyler 15, Paul Maas 13

Drip Shot 72

Mahoning Valley 68

Drip Shot: Marshane McElroy 30, K’Von Huddleston 26

MV: Brandon Keck 34, Joe Cox 16, Brian Garrett 13

330 101

Struthers 75

330: Terrell McCarter 36 (9 3’s), Anthony Catauro 35 (5 3’s), Adam Catauro 15, Mike Eggleston 15

Struthers: Johnny Michaels 41, Anthony Perry 18, Austin Malutic 11

Mahoning Valley 94

Young Bulls 80

MV: Brandon Keck 31, Brian Garrett 20, Joe Cox 19, Matt Christy 16

Bulls: Kyrell Harris 34 (5 3’s), Terrell McCarter 17, Nate McKnight 16, Ameir Akins 13

Team Christian 87

Mohawk 69

Christian: Terrell McCarter 25, Christian Kauffman 18, Leonard Eggleston 18, Mike Eggleston 12

Mohawk: Deven Sudziak 30, Mark Rudesill 17, Freddie Christy 14

Farrell 91

330 85

Farrell: Chris Blue 23, Marcus Williams 21, Royce Satchell 18, Tylon Cousin Jr. 16

330: Anthony Catauro 35, Terrell McCarter 32 (7 3’s), Adam Catauro 11

(STANDINGS): (1)Team Eggleston 9-0, (2)Team Cornell 9-1, (3)Drip Shot 7-2, (4)Team Christian 6-3, (5)Team Slade 5-3, (6)Team Steals 5-4, (7)Mahoning Valley 5-4, (8)Mohawk 4-4, (9)Farrell 5-6, (10)330 3-4, (11)Team J. Cole 3-6, (12)Struthers 2-7, (13)Zona Sports 2-9, (14)Young Bulls 1-5, (15) Team Maas 1-6, (16)West Middlesex 0-3

