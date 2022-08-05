NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
MEN’S 4-ON-4 RESULTS
Team Eggleston 127
Team Christian 95
Eggleston: Drew Cox 38 (5 3’s), Sheldon Cox 37 (9 3’s), Isaiah Boice 24, Corey Eggleston 23 (5 3’s)
Christian: Leonard Eggleston 36, Terrell McCarter 22, Mike Eggleston 13, Justin Eggleston 10
Young Bulls 104
Zona Sports 99
Bulls: Ameir Akins 30 (5 3’s), Kyrell Harris 25, Kai Cox 20, Nate McKnight 20
Zona: Jake Harvey 56, Kevin Zona 20 (5 3’s), Justin Pegnato 10, Tom Barker 10
Team Slade 112
Team J. Cole 85
Slade: Antonio Rudolph 41, Marquale May 29 (7 3’s), Kenny Rice 18, Kelcey Lowry 18
Cole: Terrell McCarter 31, Jesse Samsa 22, Melvin Tyler 15, Paul Maas 13
Drip Shot 72
Mahoning Valley 68
Drip Shot: Marshane McElroy 30, K’Von Huddleston 26
MV: Brandon Keck 34, Joe Cox 16, Brian Garrett 13
330 101
Struthers 75
330: Terrell McCarter 36 (9 3’s), Anthony Catauro 35 (5 3’s), Adam Catauro 15, Mike Eggleston 15
Struthers: Johnny Michaels 41, Anthony Perry 18, Austin Malutic 11
Mahoning Valley 94
Young Bulls 80
MV: Brandon Keck 31, Brian Garrett 20, Joe Cox 19, Matt Christy 16
Bulls: Kyrell Harris 34 (5 3’s), Terrell McCarter 17, Nate McKnight 16, Ameir Akins 13
Team Christian 87
Mohawk 69
Christian: Terrell McCarter 25, Christian Kauffman 18, Leonard Eggleston 18, Mike Eggleston 12
Mohawk: Deven Sudziak 30, Mark Rudesill 17, Freddie Christy 14
Farrell 91
330 85
Farrell: Chris Blue 23, Marcus Williams 21, Royce Satchell 18, Tylon Cousin Jr. 16
330: Anthony Catauro 35, Terrell McCarter 32 (7 3’s), Adam Catauro 11
(STANDINGS): (1)Team Eggleston 9-0, (2)Team Cornell 9-1, (3)Drip Shot 7-2, (4)Team Christian 6-3, (5)Team Slade 5-3, (6)Team Steals 5-4, (7)Mahoning Valley 5-4, (8)Mohawk 4-4, (9)Farrell 5-6, (10)330 3-4, (11)Team J. Cole 3-6, (12)Struthers 2-7, (13)Zona Sports 2-9, (14)Young Bulls 1-5, (15) Team Maas 1-6, (16)West Middlesex 0-3
