NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

4-ON-4 RESULTS

(9 Games)

Team Eggleston 120

Farrell 112

Eggleston: Geno Stone 45 (13 3’s), Sheldon Cox 34 (7 3’s), Corey Eggleston (5 3’s), Nick Sager 15

Farrell: Chris Blue 40 (9 3’s), Marcus Williams 31, Tylon Cousin 24, Royce Satchell 17

Team Steals 112

Zona Sports 72

Steals: Marlon McCoy 51 (7 3’s), Damien Grannison 28, Dominique Grannison 18, Ty Steals 15

Zona: Kevin Zona 30 (8 3’s), Jake Harvey 23, Justin Pegnato 15 (5 3’s)

Drip Shot 82 (OT)

Team Christian 81 (OT)

Drip Shot: Gino DeMonaco 28, K’Von Huddleston 20, Marshane McElroy 19, Jordan Gardner 13

Christian: Terrell McCarter 25, Leonard Eggleston 25, Christian Kauffman 21 (5 3’s)

(Note: Gino DeMonaco’s Go-Ahead Bucket with 3 Seconds remaining in OT)

Team Slade 112

Mohawk 89

Slade: Antonio Rudolph 43, Kelcey Lowry 37, Marquale May 28 (6 3’s)

Mohawk: Deven Sudziak 22 (6 3’s), Noah Kolat 22, Freddie Christy 20

Mahoning Valley 77

Team J. Cole 65

Mahoning Valley: Brandon Keck 30, Joe Cox 19, Brian Garrett 16, Matt Christy 10

Cole: Jesse Samsa 38 (5 3’s), Melvin Tyler 17

Mohawk 88

Struthers 87

Mohawk: Mark Rudesill 31, Deven Sudziak 24 (6 3’s), Nick Farmer 19, Freddie Christy 12

Struthers: Johnny Michaels 45 (6 3’s), Dylan Durkin 19, Austin Malutic 13, Mike Donatelli 10

Team Cornell 130

330 114

Cornell: Scott Siddall 54 (8 3’s), Cornell Charles 33 (5 3’s), Ryan Smith 30, Ty Smith 13

330: Anthony Catauro 33, Gio Saadey 31 (10 3’s), Kyle Keller 29 (5 3’s), Adam Catauro 21

Mahoning Valley 86

Struthers 77

Mahoning Valley: Brandon Keck 34, Joe Cox 23, Brian Garrett 14, Matt Christy 11

Struthers: Johnny Michaels 34, Austin Malutic 21, Anthony Perry 12, Joe Colon 10

Team Christian 83

Team Maas 68

Christian: Leonard Eggleston 33, Christian Kauffman 14, Terrell McCarter 13, Mike Eggleston 13, J.R. Gabriel 10

Maas: Kyrell Harris 27, Ameir Akins 15, Paul Maas 13, Nate McKnight 13

Team Eggleston 122

Mohawk 95

Eggleston: Geno Stone 36 (8 3’s), Corey Eggleston 26 (8 3’s), Sheldon Cox 26 (6 3’s), Georgie Eggleston 24, Bobby Salem 10

Mohawk: Mason Hopper 38, Nick Farmer 22, Freddie Christy 18

Drip Shot 90 (2 OT)

Team Steals 88 (2 OT)

Drip Shot: Marshane McElroy 29 (5 3’s), De’Von Stevenson 25, T’Vonn Parchman 23, K’Von Huddleston 13

Steals: Ty Steals 42, Brandon Johnson 32

(Note: Down 6 Marshane McElroy Hit Two 3’s in the final 30 Seconds to Tie the Game & send it to OT)

Mohawk 95

Zona Sports 90

Mohawk: Mark Rudesill 29, Deven Sudziak 26 (6 3’s), Nick Farmer 21, Freddie Christy 19

Zona: Jake Harvey 46, Kevin Zona 31 (7 3’s)

Team Steals 70

Team Christian 68

Steals: Dominique Grannison 45 (8 3’s), Shaleek Cooke 16

Christian: Leonard Eggleston 28, Christian Kauffman 16, Terrell McCarter 11

(Note: Dominique Grannison’s Go-Ahead 3-Pointer with 5 Seconds remaining)

Struthers 90

Team J. Cole 69

Struthers: Johnny Michaels 41, Anthony Perry 26, Austin Malutic 12, Joe Colon 11

Cole: Melvin Tyler 25, Jesse Samsa 23, Rick Brown 16

Team Cornell 115

Mahoning Valley 94

Cornell: Scott Siddall 45, Joe Giannetti 31, Ryan Smith 30 (6 3’s)

Mahoning Valley: Brandon Keck 34, Joe Cox 28, Matt Christy 18

Team Christian 104

Farrell 101

Christian: Mike Eggleston 34 (6 3’s), Christian Kauffman 32 (8 3’s), Terrell McCarter 19, Leonard Eggleston 19

Farrell: Chris Blue 43 (11 3’s), Royce Satchell 23, Marcus Williams 21, Tylon Cousin 12

(Note: Team Christian Closed the Game on a 6-0 Run in the final 30 Seconds)

Team Slade 92

Mahoning Valley 75

Slade: Marquale May 25 (7 3’s), Kelcey Lowry 25, Jermaine Cuffie 21, Kenny Rice 17 (5 3’s)

Mahoning Valley: Joe Cox 35 (7 3’s), Brandon Keck 19

330 85

Team Maas 82

330: Anthony Catauro 38, Kris Brown 19, Gio Saadey 16, Adam Catauro 12

Maas: Kyrell Harris 28 (5 3’s), Ameir Akins 25 (5 3’s), Nate McKnight 16, Chase Lemmon 10

Team Eggleston 114

Young Bulls 63

Eggleston: Marcus Hooker 50, Nick Sager 18 (6 3’s), Corey Eggleston 17, Georgie Eggleston 16, Marquel Hooker 13

Young Bulls: Nate McKnight 16, Ralphie Blundo 13, Chase Lemmon 10, Kyrell Harris 10

Mahoning Valley 90

Farrell 89

MV: Brandon Keck 38, Joe Cox 29 (7 3’s), James Loto 18

Farrell: Royce Satchell 25, Marcus Williams 23, Chris Blue 21, Tylon Cousin 20

(Note: Brandon Keck’s Go-Ahead Bucket with 3 Seconds remaining)

Team Cornell 129

Team J. Cole 92

Cornell: Cornell Charles 36, Scott Siddall 36, Ryan Smith 35 (6 3’s), Joe Giannetti 22

Cole: Jesse Samsa 27, Lonnie Curry 20, Rick Brown 14, Melvin Tyler 14, Justin Cole 11

Team Christian 77

Mahoning Valley 72

Christian: Leonard Eggleston 20, Christian Kauffman 19, Terrell McCarter 19, Mike Eggleston 19

MV: Brandon Keck 37, Joe Cox 21 (5 3’s)

Team Slade 123

Zona Sports 73

Slade: Marquale May 54 (14 3’s), Antonio Rudolph 25, Kenny Rice 21 (7 3’s), Kaeshawn Rice 15

Sports: Jake Harvey 24, Paul Maas 18, Justin Pegnato 17, Joey Houk 10

Mohawk 74

Team J. Cole 69

Mohawk: Keigan Hopper 23 (5 3’s), Freddie Christy 22, Mark Rudesill 19

Cole: Lonnie Curry 14, Melvin Tyler 14, Rick Brown 13, Anthony Harvey 10

Team Christian 89

330 88

Christian: Terrell McCarter 32, Leonard Eggleston 28, Christian Kauffman 21

330: Kris Brown 37 (5 3’s), Gio Saadey 25 (7 3’s), Adam Catauro 15, Anthony Catauro 11

(Note: Terrell McCarter’s Go-Ahead 3-Pointer with 1 Second remaining)

Drip Shot 80

Young Bulls 73

Drip Shot: K’Von Huddleston 31, Jordan Gardner 20, Marshane McElroy 16, Greg Respress 13

Young Bulls: Kyrell Harris 28, Ralphie Blundo 20, Nate McKnight 17

