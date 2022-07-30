NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
4-ON-4 RESULTS
(9 Games)
Team Eggleston 120
Farrell 112
Eggleston: Geno Stone 45 (13 3’s), Sheldon Cox 34 (7 3’s), Corey Eggleston (5 3’s), Nick Sager 15
Farrell: Chris Blue 40 (9 3’s), Marcus Williams 31, Tylon Cousin 24, Royce Satchell 17
Team Steals 112
Zona Sports 72
Steals: Marlon McCoy 51 (7 3’s), Damien Grannison 28, Dominique Grannison 18, Ty Steals 15
Zona: Kevin Zona 30 (8 3’s), Jake Harvey 23, Justin Pegnato 15 (5 3’s)
Drip Shot 82 (OT)
Team Christian 81 (OT)
Drip Shot: Gino DeMonaco 28, K’Von Huddleston 20, Marshane McElroy 19, Jordan Gardner 13
Christian: Terrell McCarter 25, Leonard Eggleston 25, Christian Kauffman 21 (5 3’s)
(Note: Gino DeMonaco’s Go-Ahead Bucket with 3 Seconds remaining in OT)
Team Slade 112
Mohawk 89
Slade: Antonio Rudolph 43, Kelcey Lowry 37, Marquale May 28 (6 3’s)
Mohawk: Deven Sudziak 22 (6 3’s), Noah Kolat 22, Freddie Christy 20
Mahoning Valley 77
Team J. Cole 65
Mahoning Valley: Brandon Keck 30, Joe Cox 19, Brian Garrett 16, Matt Christy 10
Cole: Jesse Samsa 38 (5 3’s), Melvin Tyler 17
Mohawk 88
Struthers 87
Mohawk: Mark Rudesill 31, Deven Sudziak 24 (6 3’s), Nick Farmer 19, Freddie Christy 12
Struthers: Johnny Michaels 45 (6 3’s), Dylan Durkin 19, Austin Malutic 13, Mike Donatelli 10
Team Cornell 130
330 114
Cornell: Scott Siddall 54 (8 3’s), Cornell Charles 33 (5 3’s), Ryan Smith 30, Ty Smith 13
330: Anthony Catauro 33, Gio Saadey 31 (10 3’s), Kyle Keller 29 (5 3’s), Adam Catauro 21
Mahoning Valley 86
Struthers 77
Mahoning Valley: Brandon Keck 34, Joe Cox 23, Brian Garrett 14, Matt Christy 11
Struthers: Johnny Michaels 34, Austin Malutic 21, Anthony Perry 12, Joe Colon 10
Team Christian 83
Team Maas 68
Christian: Leonard Eggleston 33, Christian Kauffman 14, Terrell McCarter 13, Mike Eggleston 13, J.R. Gabriel 10
Maas: Kyrell Harris 27, Ameir Akins 15, Paul Maas 13, Nate McKnight 13
NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
4-ON-4 RESULTS
(9 Games)
Team Eggleston 122
Mohawk 95
Eggleston: Geno Stone 36 (8 3’s), Corey Eggleston 26 (8 3’s), Sheldon Cox 26 (6 3’s), Georgie Eggleston 24, Bobby Salem 10
Mohawk: Mason Hopper 38, Nick Farmer 22, Freddie Christy 18
Drip Shot 90 (2 OT)
Team Steals 88 (2 OT)
Drip Shot: Marshane McElroy 29 (5 3’s), De’Von Stevenson 25, T’Vonn Parchman 23, K’Von Huddleston 13
Steals: Ty Steals 42, Brandon Johnson 32
(Note: Down 6 Marshane McElroy Hit Two 3’s in the final 30 Seconds to Tie the Game & send it to OT)
Mohawk 95
Zona Sports 90
Mohawk: Mark Rudesill 29, Deven Sudziak 26 (6 3’s), Nick Farmer 21, Freddie Christy 19
Zona: Jake Harvey 46, Kevin Zona 31 (7 3’s)
Team Steals 70
Team Christian 68
Steals: Dominique Grannison 45 (8 3’s), Shaleek Cooke 16
Christian: Leonard Eggleston 28, Christian Kauffman 16, Terrell McCarter 11
(Note: Dominique Grannison’s Go-Ahead 3-Pointer with 5 Seconds remaining)
Struthers 90
Team J. Cole 69
Struthers: Johnny Michaels 41, Anthony Perry 26, Austin Malutic 12, Joe Colon 11
Cole: Melvin Tyler 25, Jesse Samsa 23, Rick Brown 16
Team Cornell 115
Mahoning Valley 94
Cornell: Scott Siddall 45, Joe Giannetti 31, Ryan Smith 30 (6 3’s)
Mahoning Valley: Brandon Keck 34, Joe Cox 28, Matt Christy 18
Team Christian 104
Farrell 101
Christian: Mike Eggleston 34 (6 3’s), Christian Kauffman 32 (8 3’s), Terrell McCarter 19, Leonard Eggleston 19
Farrell: Chris Blue 43 (11 3’s), Royce Satchell 23, Marcus Williams 21, Tylon Cousin 12
(Note: Team Christian Closed the Game on a 6-0 Run in the final 30 Seconds)
Team Slade 92
Mahoning Valley 75
Slade: Marquale May 25 (7 3’s), Kelcey Lowry 25, Jermaine Cuffie 21, Kenny Rice 17 (5 3’s)
Mahoning Valley: Joe Cox 35 (7 3’s), Brandon Keck 19
330 85
Team Maas 82
330: Anthony Catauro 38, Kris Brown 19, Gio Saadey 16, Adam Catauro 12
Maas: Kyrell Harris 28 (5 3’s), Ameir Akins 25 (5 3’s), Nate McKnight 16, Chase Lemmon 10
NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
4-ON-4 RESULTS
(8 Games)
Team Eggleston 114
Young Bulls 63
Eggleston: Marcus Hooker 50, Nick Sager 18 (6 3’s), Corey Eggleston 17, Georgie Eggleston 16, Marquel Hooker 13
Young Bulls: Nate McKnight 16, Ralphie Blundo 13, Chase Lemmon 10, Kyrell Harris 10
Mahoning Valley 90
Farrell 89
MV: Brandon Keck 38, Joe Cox 29 (7 3’s), James Loto 18
Farrell: Royce Satchell 25, Marcus Williams 23, Chris Blue 21, Tylon Cousin 20
(Note: Brandon Keck’s Go-Ahead Bucket with 3 Seconds remaining)
Team Cornell 129
Team J. Cole 92
Cornell: Cornell Charles 36, Scott Siddall 36, Ryan Smith 35 (6 3’s), Joe Giannetti 22
Cole: Jesse Samsa 27, Lonnie Curry 20, Rick Brown 14, Melvin Tyler 14, Justin Cole 11
Team Christian 77
Mahoning Valley 72
Christian: Leonard Eggleston 20, Christian Kauffman 19, Terrell McCarter 19, Mike Eggleston 19
MV: Brandon Keck 37, Joe Cox 21 (5 3’s)
Team Slade 123
Zona Sports 73
Slade: Marquale May 54 (14 3’s), Antonio Rudolph 25, Kenny Rice 21 (7 3’s), Kaeshawn Rice 15
Sports: Jake Harvey 24, Paul Maas 18, Justin Pegnato 17, Joey Houk 10
Mohawk 74
Team J. Cole 69
Mohawk: Keigan Hopper 23 (5 3’s), Freddie Christy 22, Mark Rudesill 19
Cole: Lonnie Curry 14, Melvin Tyler 14, Rick Brown 13, Anthony Harvey 10
Team Christian 89
330 88
Christian: Terrell McCarter 32, Leonard Eggleston 28, Christian Kauffman 21
330: Kris Brown 37 (5 3’s), Gio Saadey 25 (7 3’s), Adam Catauro 15, Anthony Catauro 11
(Note: Terrell McCarter’s Go-Ahead 3-Pointer with 1 Second remaining)
Drip Shot 80
Young Bulls 73
Drip Shot: K’Von Huddleston 31, Jordan Gardner 20, Marshane McElroy 16, Greg Respress 13
Young Bulls: Kyrell Harris 28, Ralphie Blundo 20, Nate McKnight 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.