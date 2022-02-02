Hunter Lively bowled a 716 series in the Colonial Mickey’s Majors bowling league.
Lively rolled games of 224, and the league-high effort of 246 twice.
Lively has the high average with a 189.
Kaitlynn Shuler scored the girls high game of 157 and the high series of 442. She owns the high average as well with a 140.
•Jerry Foster rolled a 776 series in the Colonial Independent Men’s bowling league.
Foster notched games of 280, 259, 237.
McElwain Motors sits in first place in the team standings with a 36-6 record.
