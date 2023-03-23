Hunter Lively posted a 674 series in the Colonial Mickey's Majors bowling league.

Lively scored games of 234, 183 and the league's top effort of 257. He owns the boys high average as well with a 201.

Kaitlynn Shuler notched the girls high game of 199 and the high series with a 577.

Sylvia Clark holds the high average with a 157.

The Five Boys lead the team standings with a 67-21 record.