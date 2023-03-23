Hunter Lively posted a 674 series in the Colonial Mickey’s Majors bowling league.
Lively scored games of 234, 183 and the league’s top effort of 257. He owns the boys high average as well with a 201.
Kaitlynn Shuler notched the girls high game of 199 and the high series with a 577.
Story continues below video
Sylvia Clark holds the high average with a 157.
The Five Boys lead the team standings with a 67-21 record.
Hunter Lively posted a 674 series in the Colonial Mickey's Majors bowling league.
Lively scored games of 234, 183 and the league's top effort of 257. He owns the boys high average as well with a 201.
Kaitlynn Shuler notched the girls high game of 199 and the high series with a 577.
Sylvia Clark holds the high average with a 157.
The Five Boys lead the team standings with a 67-21 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.