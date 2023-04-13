Hunter Lively rolled a 696 series in the Colonial Mickey’s Majors bowling league.
Lively posted games of 222, 217 and the league’s top effort of 257. He owns the high average as well with a 200.
Kaitlynn Shuler bowled the girls high game of 146.
Sylvia Clark holds the girls high average with a 156.
The Five Boys lead the team standings with a 79-21 record.
