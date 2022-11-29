Hunter Lively scored a 631 series in the Colonial Mickey’s Majors bowling league.
Lively notched games of 197, 199 and the league’s top effort of 235. He also owns the high average with a 206.
Kaitlynn Shuler bowled the girls high game of 116 and the high series with a 328.
Sylvia Clark holds the girls high average with a 154.
Shield’s leads the team standings with an 18-6 mark.
