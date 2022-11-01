Hunter Lively recorded a 621 series in the Mickey’s Majors league.
Lively tallied the boys high game of 234. He has the high average as well with a 205.
Kaitlynn Shuler rolled the girls high game of 178. She added the high series with a 457.
Shuler boasts high average with a 154.
Laurenza’s and 4 Boys share first place in the team standings with 4-0 records.
Lively's leads the team standings with a 7-1 record.
