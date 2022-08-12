Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano came to Lawrence County recently and solidified his unfitness for office.
Mastriano is a dangerous extremist. He couldn’t find the mainstream with a map. For example, he wants to outlaw abortion in the state – with no exceptions – after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
In Mastriano’s Pennsylvania, a 10-year-old rape victim will have to flee to another state to avoid having to carry her rapist’s baby to term. Husbands will have to watch helplessly as doctors are prohibited to act when aborting a birth is the only way to save the mother’s life.
Mastriano plans to pull Pennsylvania out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an agreement with 10 other states to reduce carbon emissions. This flies in the face of all the science that shows greenhouse gases are a major contributor to our plant’s existential threat of climate change.
He promises to roll back a third of the state’s regulations, calling for a law that says that for every new regulation, two will have to be eliminated. That’s idiotic. No one serious about governing would use a quota rule like that. Eliminating regulations and adding new ones are individual decisions.
Former county GOP chairman Gale Measel said Mastriano’s positions are reflective of “what most Americans are.” Not true.
Most Americans don’t want the government to control a women’s reproductive system. They want climate change addressed, not exacerbated by GOP submissiveness to the fossil fuel industry. They want leaders who believe in science, not science fiction.
A letter to the editor can’t do justice to the insanity of a Mastriano governorship and the damage his party will do to our state.
Rick Elia
New Castle
