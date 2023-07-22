Ten days? What a joke!
With hundreds of cameras, 21st century surveillance expertise and face-recognition technology built into every inch of the White House, the so-called cocaine investigation took a mere 10 days and ended with no suspect.
Only with a Biden Justice Department in power could this be possible.
The Secret Service investigation took less than two weeks and they concluded that they have no idea who left the bag of cocaine in a cubby hole. May I repeat, the case is now closed. It’s remarkable that the FBI can find Jan. 6 people from grainy photos who may live in Timbuktu, but we can’t find out who left coke at the most secure residence on earth!
Who would leave their stash of drugs? Could it be someone who wanted to retrieve it later? An inquisitive mind wants to know.
Let’s pretend, just for a minute, that the Trump Administration was in power.
The FBI, CIA and the Secret Service would put every single available person on the case and would spend months and possibly years to get to the bottom of the cocaine caper. Whatever it took and whatever the cost, it would get done and someone, definitely a Trump, would be arrested and indicted as quickly as you can say Cocaine-gate.
Most of us know this country now has two justice systems — one for the Biden’s and one for the Trump’s. It is totally obvious but quite disturbing nonetheless. It is also very sad as well as disturbing that ‘some’ people are indeed above the law.
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
