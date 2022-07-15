The Republicans full frontal attack on America’s liberties and freedoms of our democracy. Republican-controlled states making it harder to vote and harder on women health, liberty and privacy rights. Billionaires are buying social media for $44 billion under the guise of free speech for more power and profit. They talk billions and the minimum wage is still $7.25 per hour.
The Jan. 6, 2021, Republican-inspired treasonist invasion on our American Capitol tried to overthrow our government and the rule of law. The evangelical hypocritical sanctimonious right and the right-wing propaganda on Fox News. The white supremacist goons that endorse, support and vote for republicans and attack with anger and hate our diverse Americans. The Republican QAnons are lost somewhere in out space. This is just the tip of the iceberg we the people there will be no end to their dictatorial violent criminal behavior by this Republican party.
Is this the form of government the American people want? It doesn’t resemble the freedoms and liberties of our constitution, our guaranteed Bill of Rights for all with no exceptions and the rule of law. “What form of government are educated voters going to give us to live with on November 2024.” Remember in November to vote.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
