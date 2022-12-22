God's gift to man was not wrapped in fancy wrappings or ribbons, but was dressed in swaddling clothes in a manger. There wasn't fancy furniture and decor as we have, but a bare room with stalls and straw. This gift had to flee into Egypt for safety with his parents because of a wicked herod desiring to destroy him. That gift was found at age 12 in the temple, setting in the midst of doctors, both hearing them and asking questions. At 30 years of age, this gift started in the ministry, which lasted about three years.
It wasn't long after that he was turned over to an angry mob saying, "crucify him, crucify him." No, the grave could not hold that gift with its stone walls, but the gift was raised triumphantly. "Now sitting on the right hand of God the father, Hebrews (10:12), surely Moses made mention of this gift in Genesis (3:15). And I will put enmity between thee and the woman and between thy seed and her seed, it shall bruise thy head and thou shall bruise his heel."
Certainly Isaiah (9:6) talked of this gift, "for unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given. And the government shall be upon his shoulders. And his name shall be called wonderful, counselor, the mighty God, the everlasting father, the Prince of Peace." John (3:16) said, "for God loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life."
Yes, on Christmas morning as we open our gifts, we might remember God gave his best gift.
Art Herb
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.