Cameron Caldararo delivered the big blow for the Laurel High baseball team at the plate.
Then he shut things down on the mound.
Caldararo collected a two-run homer in the fifth to put the Spartans up for good in a 4-3 WPIAL Section 2-2A home win over Neshannock. He pitched the seventh inning for the save.
“It was a real dogfight today, it really was,” Laurel coach Gene DiGennaro said. “It was an outstanding team victory, all phases of the game.
“We played solid, sound defense; timely hitting, and we got outstanding pitching performances from Logan Ayres and Cam Caldararo. It was a well-played game by two outstanding teams.”
Laurel (8-3 section, 9-4 overall) had seven hits and Neshannock (7-4, 13-6) tallied four.
Caldararo finished with two RBIs.
“Today, we demonstrated great patience,” DiGennaro said. “We demonstrated that throughout the game. We stuck to our approach. Cam’s homer was huge.
“He has an attitude that’s second to none. It’s well deserved for the year he’s having.”
Logan Ayres started and picked up the win. Ayres tossed six innings, giving up three hits and three unearned runs with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Caldararo pitched the seventh to earn the save. He gave up a hit with a strikeout.
“Logan, another tremendous performance by him,” DiGennaro said. “He gets better with each and every start. He has three very sound pitches. He can throw them with confidence in any count.
“Cam came in and shut them down for the save. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and then we’re back at it tomorrow. Coach Q is an excellent coach, but even a better friend. He’ll have his men ready, and we’ll have our men ready. Our section is one of the best around. You have to be ready every game. I couldn’t be more proud of our young men tonight.”
Ellwood City 14,
Western Beaver 0
The Wolverines took control early in a nonsection home win over the Golden Beavers.
Ellwood City (8-9) collected six of its 10 hits in the first inning.
Willie Nardone started and picked up the win. Nardone tossed the first three innings, giving up no hits with a walk and nine strikeouts. Sam Landis pitched the final two innings, surrendering just one hit with a walk and two strikeouts.
Bucky Biskup and Alexander Roth recorded two hits each for the Wolverines. Biskup drove in two runs. Nick Magnifico posted a triple for the winners.
New Castle 6,
Blackhawk 5
The Red Hurricane scored four runs in the seventh to rally for a Section 2-4A verdict over the Cougars at Flaherty Field.
Jeremy Hunt and Anthony Miller both singled with one out in the seventh for the Red Hurricane. Dante Micaletti flew out for the second out. Malik Jefferson was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
The ‘Canes’ Dom Fornataro hit a fly ball to left. The left fielder dropped the ball, allowing all three runners to score, knotting the count at 5.
Nick Rodgers came to the plate and he met with New Castle coach Bill Cook prior to the at-bat to talk strategy.
“Nick Rodgers said he was going to tattoo that ball. That’s what I wanted to hear,” Cook said. “He hammered it to the fence to score Fornataro with the winning run.
“It’s a great win for us. I told them to go out and play the best game you can. This was a must-win game.”
The ‘Canes (3-8, 3-9) remained alive in the section playoff race. New Castle must beat Blackhawk on Tuesday to clinch a playoff berth. The ‘Canes also needed a Quaker Valley win over Ambridge on Monday, which came to fruition.
“We’re excited. Everyone is in good spirits,” Cook said. “I’m just proud of the boys and proud of the coaching staff.
“They could have easily hung their heads with two outs. Instead, they battled back and put four runs up on the board.”
Rodgers got the win in relief. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one hit and one run — unearned — with two walks and one strikeout.
Dante Micaletti started and went 5 2/3 innings for New Castle.
New Castle recorded five hits. Fornataro drove in three runs for the winners.
The ‘Canes scored two runs in the second and four in the seventh.
Blackhawk plated two tallies in the first, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Mohawk 6,
Rochester 5
The Warriors slugged 13 hits in a nonsection home win over the Rams.
Marc Conti collected three hits for Mohawk, while Cooper Vance, J.C. Voss, Jay Wrona and Garrett Staph added two each.
Wrona plated a pair of runs for the Warriors (12-4).
Conti started and picked up the win. Conti worked four innings, giving up two hits and two runs — both unearned — with a walk and two strikeouts.
Rochester (9-6) registered two runs in the first and three in the sixth.
Mohawk scored a run in the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Shenango 2,
Riverside 1, 9 innings
Braden Zeigler put down a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded to bring home Tyler Kamerer to lift the Wildcats to a Section 2-2A home win over the Panthers.
Shenango’s Zach Herb was pitching relief at the top of the seventh inning before being replaced by Braeden D’Angelo with one out in the top of the eighth. D’Angelo (5-1) claimed the victory.
Softball
Union 8,
Mohawk 6
The Lady Scots knocked off the host Lady Warriors in eight innings in a nonsection encounter.
Bella Cameron recorded a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth to put Union (16-2) up 7-6. The eighth run came on a Mohawk error. The Lady Warriors (7-7) finished with five errors.
Mia Preuhs picked up the win in relief. Preuhs pitched six innings, surrendering five hits with 13 strikeouts. She also had two hits and three RBIs.
Cameron and Emily Siddall had two hits each for the Lady Scots.
“Good win for us,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “Come from behind to beat a strong (Class) 2A team.”
Gigi Cowher (6-6) went the distance in taking the loss. Cowher allowed nine hits and eight runs — four earned — with four walks and 10 strikeouts.
Mohawk delivered seven hits.
Aricka Young posted three hits, including a triple, for the Lady Warriors. Alivia Hare and Maya McGreal notched two hits each for the hosts. McGreal and Cowher drove in two runs each for Mohawk.
Union scored four runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, one in the seventh and two more in the eighth
Mohawk plated two markers in the first, two in the third and two in the fifth.
New Castle 11,
Hopewell 7
The Lady ‘Canes took another step toward a playoff spot with a Section 3-4A road win over the Lady Vikings.
New Castle (5-7, 5-8) completed league play. The Lady ‘Canes will sew up a postseason spot Tuesday if Montour (8-3, 10-4) upends Blackhawk (5-6, 5-6). New Castle split the season series with Blackhawk.
“The girls worked through each inning,” New Castle coach Laurie Lidak said. “They were patient at the plate. we were getting our bunts down and it paid off.”
Morgan Piatt (5-8) went the whole way to earn the win. Piatt allowed 12 hits and seven runs — five earned — with two walks and eight strikeouts.
The Lady ‘Canes clubbed 10 hits.
Juliana Evans paced New Castle with three hits. Miley Anderson, Raequelle Young and Gia Runyon notched two hits apiece for the winners. Young, Keara Mangieri and Olivia Hood drove in two runs each for the Lady ‘Canes.
New Castle scored two runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
Hopewell tallied two runs in the first, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Laurel 12,
Western Beaver 1
The Lady Spartans rolled to a nonsection road win over the Lady Golden Beavers.
Laurel laced 16 hits in the victory.
Autumn Boyd, Addison Deal and Grace Kissick posted three hits each for the Lady Spartans. Deal and Kissick both slugged a home run each. Deal delivered three RBIs and Kissick added two.
Abbie Miles had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs for the winners. Eva Kuth also had two hits.
Kissick scored the win, working the first four innings. She gave up one hit with no runs, a walk and 11 strikeouts.
Laurel scored two runs in the third, three in the fourth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Western Beaver plated its marker in the fifth.
Neshannock 13,
Ellwood City 3
Hunter Newman belted three hits, including a triple and three RBIs, to pace the Lady Lancers to a nonsection home victory over the Lady Wolverines.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock (16-0) registered 14 hits.
Aaralyn Nogay recorded three hits, including a triple, for the winners. Addy Frye and Neleh Nogay each added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Neleh Nogay had an inside-the-park home run.
Ali Giordano and Gabby Quinn drove in two runs each for the Lady Lancers.
Frye (11-0) started and tossed four innings. She gave up six hits and three runs — one earned — with a walk and five strikeouts.
Ellwood City is now 10-3.
“It was a good test for us,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “That’s the purpose in scheduling these nonsection games.
“We want to see some different pitching and we want to see some potentially strong teams with strong records.”
Neshannock notched three runs in the first, three in the second, six in the third and one more in the fourth.
Ellwood City collected two runs in the second and one in the third.
