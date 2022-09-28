Tuesday marked the halfway point in league play for Lawrence County volleyball teams. Several teams are in contention for playoff qualification.
Union High's WPIAL Section 1-1A volleyball team sits with an undefeated record of 6-0 and will play Beaver County Christian on Thursday.
Shenango handed Neshannock its second loss of the season on Tuesday to remain undefeated and stay first in Section 1-2A. Neshannock is still sitting around at second place in the section making its record 6-2 on Wednesday after defeating Beaver Falls.
Union's mission
While Union holds an undefeated streak in Section 1-1A, it's all about focusing on the mission for the volleyball team.
"We need to keep our heads on straight, that's our biggest thing. We've been playing well as a group," Union coach Nicolle Benincase said. "Everyone needs to come in with their heads on straight and keep thinking about the mission. For the longest time we were like, 'We want to make the playoffs,' and now we're consistently showing up there. We're hoping to get to the WPIAL finals. We lost in the quarterfinals last year to Leechburg and we're hoping to go a little further."
Union's offense is one of the prime examples as to why the team is undefeated. As the Lady Scots move forward, a focus on tweaking that offense is what Benincase wants.
"Everything starts with a pass. We've been relying heavily on that back row our defense to get that first pass to run the powerhouse offense that we have," Benincase said. "We've been working a lot in practice on running some plays and differentiating our offense a little bit. Just making those quick game time decisions could set us apart moving forward."
Union's one concern was not having senior Elise Booker return, but aside from that everyone is in good shape moving forward.
"Yes, so far so good," Benincase said. "We had Elise Booker coming off an ACL tear last basketball season. She came back right before team camp and so far so good."
What's the biggest challenge this season so far and still down the road, according to Benincase? Consistency.
"Staying consistent. Consistency has always been trouble for us but this is the most consistent we've been so far. Playing with confidence and skills," Benincase said. "That's our biggest concern is to keep our consistent we have all the talent in the world but its not going to work if they don't. We have to keep thinking about the main goal and what it takes to get there."
Shenango on track
The Lady 'Cats are on track to a playoff spot with an undefeated record of 7-0. Shenango coach Greg Dugan knows the second half of the season will be just as tough as the first half.
“We’re undefeated in league play so that’s a big thing for us right now,” Dugan said. “I know Neshannock’s going to be tough again, I know Laurel’s going to be tough, Beaver’s going to be tough, all of these schools are going to be playoff ready when it comes time for playoffs because we have such a tough section. It’s really good coming out of here right now in first place.”
With an undefeated streak, does anything need addressed or fixed for Shenango's second half of the season? According to Dugan, the answer is no.
"We've been doing the same thing since day one in team camp. We treat every school that we walk into, we treat them exactly the same," Dugan said. "We don't worry about what other team's on the other side. We take care of what's on our side of the court. Our passing, hitting and setting, everything is right in tune right now so that's where we want to be."
Neshannock closes in
Neshannock's first loss of the season came at the hands of Beaver and since then work to reduce mental and serving errors has been an emphasis for the team.
"We need to limit our errors in game, that being we needed to improve our serving errors. I think that's why we lost to Beaver. The girls already had two serving errors tonight and you can see the mental game of getting the ball in play. That's one area we needed to improve on going into the second half," Neshannock coach Jenny Bolinger said. "I think volleyball is very much a mental game. It's a team being able to come together and work together and accomplish a goal. Our girls have a mindset going into the second half that we know what needs to be done. Our section is difficult and going into playoffs we have to have the mental game taken care of."
The whole team is healthy heading into the second half of league play. There was only some concerns at the beginning of the season.
"We had two sprained ankles in the beginning of the season with Aaralyn (Nogay) and Katie DiMuccio and they're back playing well so we have a full team at this point," Bolinger said. "We did not have a full team playing Laurel and Ellwood the first time. Their first game back was Beaver so we know we're a different team going into the second half."
The biggest challenge moving forward for the Lady Lancers is execution and finishing.
"Our biggest challenge is winning out. We know there are four spots for playoffs but we have higher goals than that. We know as a team we gave the game to Beaver," Bolinger said. "Winning out is important to finish the season. We have the talent, we have the offense, we have the defense. Other coaches have said how great our defense is. We know we have the talent it's about executing."
Laurel contends
Laurel sits below Shenango and Neshannock with a section record of 4-3. The second half of the season can help turn things around for the Lady Spartans.
Attempts to reach Laurel coach for comments were unsuccessful.
