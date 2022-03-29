The Lawrence County Historical Society's Annual Sports Hall of Fame is expanding after missing two years due to the pandemic.
Vince Circelli, David Costa, Mike Fay, Denny Flora, Doug Fusco, Kacey Gibson-Laird, Cedric Hawkins, Gilbert Lewis, Lance Nimmo and Brad Ziegler are the 2022 inductees.
Jim Arrow will be the Hall of Honor recipient while the 1976 and 1977 Westminster football teams are the Ellis Hoffman Team Award recipients.
Also, Bella Burrelli, Cameron Marett, Nadia Lape, Mitch Miles and Connor Vass-Gal will be the High School Athletes of the Year.
JIM ARROW
Arrow played basketball for Wilmington Area from 1956-59 and won the Tri-County Basketball Championship in 1958. Arrow went on to play four years of Baseball at The King's College who claimed the Central Atlantic Conference Championship in 1962 and 1963.
Arrow spent 54 years coaching. He coached Wilmington Area's girls tennis team for 22 of those years and is still coaching.
Arrow has a win loss record of 250-89 and claimed two District 10 championships along with nine District 10 South Region championships. Wilmington's tennis team was undefeated for 74 District 10 South Region matches in a row from 2001-06.
VINCE CIRCELLI
Circelli played football for Shenango High School and was the first freshman to earn first Team All Tri-County Offense and was fourth in the county in scoring with nine touchdowns for 54 points as a halfback. He claimed First Team All Tri-County-Halfback in 1976 and 1978.
Circelli was second in the county in scoring 14 touchdowns for 90 points in his senior year. He holds the most career yards for Shenango at 2,988. His record for four seasons on the gridiron was 486 carries, 305 points scored and 48 touchdowns.
Cercelli was a running back his freshman and sophomore years at Slippery Rock University from 1979-80. He was a national qualifier in squatting, deadlift and bench-press in 1979 and a state qualifier in the events in 1980.
DAVID COSTA
Costa, a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, was two time All Conference in football and ranked second team All-State as a tight end by the Associated Press.
Costa played in the Big 33 football game against Ohio all-stars. At the University of Wisconsin he started four years as a right guard.
Costa played in the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowls and is tied for ninth place in games played and fifth in career starts after leaving. After leaving Wisconsin, Costa signed with the San Francisco 49ers under a rookie free agent contract. He played as backup lineman, special teams player and a long snapper from 2001-02.
In 2003, Costa was a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans.
Costa now joins his father, Don Costa, who was a 2006 Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame inductee.
MIKE FAY
Fay garnished numerous feats while playing tennis for New Castle High. He was a starter on the varsity team for four consecutive years from 1964-67.
Fay played number one in singles in 1965, 1966 and 1967. In 1966 he won the WPIAL championship in doubles with Ron Thorne and was the state runner up that year in doubles with Thorne.
In 1967, Fay won the WPIAL singles tennis championship. From 1967-71, Fay attended Purdue University on a tennis scholarship.
DENNY FLORA SR.
Flora played football for the Red Hurricane from 1969-71. He ran the ball 212 times for a total of 1,235 yards and had an average of 5.8 yards per carry.
Flora scored 23 touchdowns and 16 extra points making that a career total of 144. He made all conference back accolades in his junior and senior year and was in the same conference with Tony Dorsett in 1971.
Flora attended Grove City College and was a four year starter on the football field. He was First Team All Conference Back his junior and senior year at the college.
Flora holds the record at New Castle for linear 180 yard low hurdle at 18.8 seconds. He was head track coach at New Castle High School for 25 years and won multiple section and MAC titles.
DOUG FUSCO
Fusco was a graduate of New Castle High School in 1979 and was a pivotal athlete on the track team that held a 33 meet consecutive winning streak. Fusco compete in the 100, 200, 4x100 and mile relay events.
Fusco made it to the WPIAL finals in multiple events on the track his junior and senior year and anchored the record-holding 4x100 relay team which still keeps even since the event has changed to measurements in meters.
Aside from track and field Fusco competed on the gridiron and was first team All MAC at his position and was selected to play the North/South high school all star game alongside John Mraz and Bill Runyon. The opposing quarterback in the game was Dan Marino.
Fusco played alongside multiple Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame inductees such as Bob Perotta, Ricky Flora, Stuar McMunn and Andy Tomelleo.
CEDRIC HAWKINS
Hawkins was a three-year starter in baseball for New Castle High. He was All Section first team his sophomore, junior and senior year and still holds the school record for most hits in a career.
Hawkins was also a three-year starter for Geneva College and was All District 18 his freshman, sophomore and junior year. Come his junior year, he was drafted by the New York Mets.
Hawkins still holds the most career average record for batting at .392 and the single season average record for batting at .457 at Geneva College.
KACEY GIBSON-LAIRD
Gibson-Laird graduated from Neshannock High School in 2008 and was a two-time Lawrence County Female Athlete of the Year. She competed in cross country and qualified four times for the PIAA state meet and was a three-time WPIAL champion.
In 2006, Gibson-Laird finished first at the PIAA state meet finishing at 17:59 which was the fastest at that year's state meet regardless of division. She was named PIAA Cross Country Female Runner of the Year.
Gibson-Laird also competed in track and field and qualified four times for the PIAA state meet. She won the 1600 WPIAL championship three times, the 3200 WPIAL championship twice and the 800 WPIAL championship once.
Gibson-Laird is the current Neshannock High record holder in the 800 (2:17.37), 1600 (4:59.86) and the 3200 (10:41.76).
After Neshannock, Gibson-Laird went on to attend Florida State University for her freshman and sophomore years. During her time there she was a two-time team member of ACC Cross Country Championships Team and a team member of the third place NCAA Division I National Cross Country Championships Team.
Gibson-Laird attended Edinboro University of Pennsylvania from 2011-12 and won the All-PSAC Cross Country Award twice and was given the NCAA Division II "All-American" Award in 2012 after competing in the National Meet in Joplin, MO.
GILBERT LEWIS
Lewis was a three time Lawrence County All Conference from 1971-73. He was named First Team All-State by the Associated Press in 1973 and also played on the Pennsylvania Big 33 team the same year.
In 1973, Lewis went on to win the WPIAL football championship.
Lewis went to the University of Arizona where he became All Conference in 1975 and Pre-Season All-American in 1976.
LANCE NIMMO
Lance Nimmo played football for Laurel High and in 1988 he was ranked 10th best defensive lineman in East by Prep Star while having a broken leg and had limited playing time. He also went on to be All Conference offensive and defensive lineman and Sports Fever PA Fab 85 in 1998.
Nimmo went on to play football at West Virginia University and from 1999-2001 was a Big East Academic All star. Nimmo was a recipient of the Paul Hamilton Memorial Endowed Scholarship and the 2000 John Russell Award as WVU top lineman as voted by the coach.
In 2002 he was captain his senior year and was a first team All Big East and third team All-American. In his three years as a starter, Nimmo never gave up a sack.
In 2003, Nimmo was drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then went to the New York Jets. In 2004 he played for the Cleveland Browns before joining the Cologne Centurions in the Europe NFL.
In 2005, he played for the New England Patriots before returning to Tampa to retire.
BRAD ZEIGLER
Zeigler played basketball and baseball for Shenango High School from 1988-91. He was a section MVP in the 90-91 season in basketball and led the county in scoring with a 27.5 points per game average (688 total points).
His career total points with the Wildcats on the hardwood was 1,114 with 182 assists, 132 3-pointers, 82 steals and an 80.3 percent at the charity line.
Zeigler was also second team All Section Defensive lineman in 1989 and 1990.
Zeigler was a four year starter in baseball and was second team All Section Catcher in 1989. He would claim first team All Section Catcher in 1990 and 1991. His career stats for Shenango baseball was .432 BA, 28 runs, 54 hits and 46 RBIs.
Zeigler attended Crowder College from 1992-93 and in baseball had a .355 BA with 49 Hits. He attended Youngstown State University in 1994-95 and was team captain of the baseball team his senior year.
At YSU he had a career total of .309 BA, 82 Hits, five homers, 51 RBIS and 192 putouts.
ELLIS HOFFMAN TEAM AWARD
The 1976 and 1977 Westminster Titans football teams are the recipients of the Ellis Hoffman Team award for winning 2 NAIA Division II national championships.
The team ended 1977 with a 20-game win streak which was the longest in all college football divisions at that time. In 1977 they also won the Lambert Trophy for best college division football team in the east.
Joe Fusco, a 2001 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, was the head coach of the Titans during the 1976 and 1977 seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.