WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference

Team Conference record Overal record
New Castle 0-0 0-0
Aliquippa 0-0 0-0
Beaver 0-0 0-0
Blackhawk 0-0 0-0
Chartiers Valley 0-0 0-0
Montour 0-0 0-0

WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference

Team Conference record Overal record
Neshannock 0-0 0-0
Mohawk 0-0 0-0
Laurel 0-0 0-0
Ellwood City 0-0 0-0
Beaver Falls 0-0 0-0
New Brighton 0-0 0-0
Riverside 0-0 0-0

WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference

Team Conference record Overal record
Union 0-0 0-0
Shenango 0-0 0-0
Cornell 0-0 0-0
Burgettstown 0-0 0-0
OLSH 0-0 0-0
Rochester 0-0 0-0
Fort Cherry 0-0 0-0

District 10, Region 1

Team Conference record Overal record
Wilmington 0-0 0-0
Farrell 0-0 0-0
Greenville 0-0 0-0
Kennedy Catholic 0-0 0-0
Lakeview 0-0 0-0
Mercer 0-0 0-0
Reynolds 0-0 0-0
Sharpsville 0-0 0-0

