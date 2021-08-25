WEEK 0
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Shaler at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Union at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Reynolds at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
North East at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Football
Shenango at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
WEEK 1
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Cornell, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.
WEEK 2
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Oil City, 7 p.m.
WEEK 3
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Summit Academy at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Wilmington at Greenville, 7 p.m.
WEEK 4
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
New Castle at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Union at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Lakeview at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
WEEK 5
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Montour at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m.
WEEK 6
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Farrell at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
WEEK 7
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Union at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Kennedy Catholic at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Shenango vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. at Moon
WEEK 8
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Union at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Mercer, 7 p.m.
WEEK 9
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
New Castle at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Union, 7 p.m.
