SENIORS
*11 — Bobby Dicks, 5-8, G
*42 — Landin Esposito, 5-9, G
*25 — Marcus Haswell, 5-10, G
32 — Ethan Houk, 6-4, F
*23 — Sam Haswell, 6-0, F
JUNIORS
40 — Eli Sickafuse, 6-3, F
SOPHOMORES
5 — Laban Barker, 5-9, G
21 — Aidan Collins, 5-11, F
14 — Carter Haney, 6-4, F
50 — George Michaels, 5-7, G
24 — Greg Preisser, 5-11, G
1 — Landon Smith, 5-8, G
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Ken Locke
ASSISTANT COACHES: Jason Burkes, Jordan Dantico, Angelo Fornataro
