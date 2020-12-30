SENIORS 

*11 — Bobby Dicks, 5-8, G

*42 — Landin Esposito, 5-9, G

*25 — Marcus Haswell, 5-10, G

32 — Ethan Houk, 6-4, F

*23 — Sam Haswell, 6-0, F

JUNIORS

40 — Eli Sickafuse, 6-3, F

SOPHOMORES

5 — Laban Barker, 5-9, G

21 — Aidan Collins, 5-11, F

14 — Carter Haney, 6-4, F

50 — George Michaels, 5-7, G

24 — Greg Preisser, 5-11, G

1 — Landon Smith, 5-8, G 

*Letterman

HEAD COACH: Ken Locke

ASSISTANT COACHES: Jason Burkes, Jordan Dantico, Angelo Fornataro

