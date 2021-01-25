LAUREL

JUNIOR

*5 — Lucia Lombardo, 5-2, G 

SOPHOMORES

*10 — Regan Atkins, 5-9, G

*24 — Reese Bintrim, 5-11, F

*22 — Joselynn Fortuna, 5-8, G/F

*45 — Johnna Hill, 5-8, G

32 — Georgia Jellyman, 5-4, F

*14 — Danielle Pontius, 5-5, G 

3 — Erika Price, 5-6, G

FRESHMAN

30 — Emma Jones, 5-7, F

25 — Kendra Ruperto, 5-6, G

13 — Hannah Seifert, 5-6, G

*Letterman

HEAD COACH: Matt Stebbins

ASSISTANT COACHES: Bobby Dicks, Caroline Gibson, Brooke Knox, Jim Marcantino

